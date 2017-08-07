Celebrity news: It couple calling it quits; T. Swift said quit it; and Usher’s accusers just won’t quit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California - Believe it or not, sometimes it sucks to be a celebrity.

Married for eight years, the IT couple, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, are calling it quits. The Mom star and the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a joint statement on social media saying they "tried hard for a long time" and are "really disappointed."

Pratt's star is rising fast and he just got one on Hollywood`s Walk of Fame in April. Could a different career trajectory be to blame?

The comedic couple have a 4-year-old son.

Then there's Usher.

Reportedly diagnosed with herpes seven or eight years ago, two women and one man are suing him for allegedly with-holding that little tidbit. Two accusers are known as Jane and John Doe. But Quantasia Sharpton won't remain anonymous. She says Usher invited her to his hotel room a few years ago, where they talked a while, before hooking up. Sharpton said, "He never warned me about any STDs. I would have never consented if I had known."

Speaking of consent, Taylor Swift says she never did, but a DJ groped her backstage at one of her concerts four years ago. And get this, he's suing her!

David Mueller was canned by a Denver radio station for violating his contract's morality clause. He says Swift, her mom and others falsely accused him of sexual assault, and he's suing all of 'em.

Swift is testifying against him this week.

Finally, according to US Weekly, Aaron Carter and longtime girlfriend Madison Parker broke up just hours after he tweeted he's a switch-hitter in the bedroom. In an emotional bombshell, he says he's attracted to women and men and has hooked up with both. The 29-year-old says this has been weighing him down since he was 17.

Glad he's able to finally get it off his chest!