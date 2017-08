Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- To think there are people getting paid $200,000 a year to warm hotel beds makes us want to re-evaluate all of our life choices, but sure enough, there are!

Cheat Sheet released a list of unusual jobs which pay at least $100,000, and human bed warmer is an actual profession. So what other weird gigs can get you fat stacks? Check it out and see what we found out!