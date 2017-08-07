Harsh sanctions imposed against North Korea for testing nuclear missiles, but NK is not backing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, North Korea - If you compare the situation between the United States and North Korea to a game of chicken, North Korea isn't budging.

"The best signal that North Korea could give us that they are prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches," said Rex Tillerson, US Secretary of State.

For years, North Korea has been building and testing its nuclear missiles. Last month it tested one with the potential to hit Los Angeles and Chicago. Over the weekend, the United Nations said this is getting too real and passed several strict sanctions against North Korean exports, which could cost the country about a billion dollars.

China is North Korea's main ally and trading partner. But with all this weapons testing, the U.S. is turning up the heat on China to do something about it. So, China joined in on the plan to ban.

Tillerson said, "The next steps obviously are to see that the security council resolution sanctions are enforced by everyone."

China agrees North Korea should ditch the nuclear missile muscle flexing, but North Korea is saying "no-can-do." Even worse, N.K. is saying it will launch "a thousand-fold" revenge against the U.S.

It's comforting to have China on our side while fighting against a nuclear North Korea. But until North Korea blinks, sounds like every other country needs to keep eyes wide open.