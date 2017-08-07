× HCSO: Cousins wanted in connection to disappearance of Spring nurse, UH student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching Monday for two suspects in the disappearance of a Spring-area nurse and a University of Houston student, authorities said.

Brandon Lyons and Jarret Allen have been identified as suspects in the disappearance Glesner Soliman, 44, and An Vihn Nguyen, 27.

The suspects are cousins, deputies said.

Deputy cautions users of meeting sites/apps: "Be cautious. Never assume the person you are chatting with wants to meet for the same reason." — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 7, 2017

The search for nurse Soliman ended in late February after the victim’s body was found two weeks following his disappearance. Investigators said a resident was walking his dog in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road when he noticed the victim’s body hidden under debris.

Nguyen was last seen on March 31. He was driving an orange 2016 Jeep Renegade with a visible dent on the back passenger door. Investigators said he was wearing a light-shade, yellow-colored t-shirt. At the point, officers said they believe Nguyen is deceased.

Investigators suspect the victims were lured to their deaths through the use of a social media app, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information related to either disappearance is asked to call authorities at 713-222-TIPS.