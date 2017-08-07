Houston Press Best of Houston® names Orbit Best Mascot

HOUSTON -- Houston Press Best of Houston® names Orbit the Best Mascot in Houston! The fluffy green alien from the Grand Slam Galaxy beat out some very tough competitors. Check out the video to find out why Orbit is the Best of Houston®.
