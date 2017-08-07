Local football star, 2 others charged with capital murder in Montgomery County double-homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW WAVERLY, Texas- Is a former "Athlete of the Year" a cold-blooded killer?

Authorities say a double-murder mystery in Montgomery County has been solved now that 18-year-old Roman Pray has been charged with capital murder, along with 17-year-old Thomas Lizcano and an unidentified juvenile.

A fourth suspect-- 30-year-old Roddrick Jordan-- has been charged with aggravated robbery in the case.

Pray was named Athlete of the Year at New Waverly High School last year, but now he's sitting behind bars with no bond.

Last month, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check when they found the bodies of 23-year-old Jaquise Williams and 24-year-old Akeem Russell at their residence on Bimms Drive in Conroe.

Both men had been shot to death.

"Deputies located both males-- one on the front porch, the other one was in the back bedroom," Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Spencer explained at the scene last month. "Also on location was a 3-year-old child. The child is currently with family."

At last month's crime scene, family and friends were devastated by the killings.

"I'm hurt! I'm really hurt!" Geraldine Winslow, a family friend of one of the victims, cried. "You could have took whatever you wanted, but not to take their life, not to take their life. It just didn't make sense to take their life."

On the field, Pray was an elusive running back, but now that cops have tackled the high school standout for capital murder, there are a lot of questions to be answered.

Authorities are still searching for persons of interest.

In the meantime, it looks like the former football star has been sidelined....possibly for a long, long time!