No more desks! Humble teacher transforms 2nd grade classroom into fun, funky paradise

HUMBLE - School doesn't start for another three weeks in Humble, but one classroom at North Belt Elementary has already aced a makeover. Jotina Buck transformed her second grade room into a flexible seating zone, ditching traditional chairs and desks for a variety of seating choices. There's everything from yoga balls to swivel chairs, all to create an enhanced learning environment.

"I know that all children can learn, but it's our responsibility to ensure that we have a classroom climate and an environment that yields to each learning style," Buck said.

Buck calls the room makeover a community effort, and she says Humble ISD administrators have been supportive.

Check out what her kids will be enjoying this school year!