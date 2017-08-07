Houston Professional Firefighters Association officials discuss equal pay petition

HOUSTON — The Houston Professional Firefighters Association is holding a press conference Monday morning to discuss its petition for equal pay.

The association has launched a petition seeking pay parity. The union says they are seeking what is fair and that Houston police officers make 60% more than firefighter.

Officials will update the status of the firefighter pay parity petition, and the mayor’s refusal to confirm whether the city will validate the 32,000 petition signatures.

HPFA President Marty Lancton sat down with CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about their latest fight.