Cheetos-themed ‘pop up’ restaurant opens in NYC this month

NEW YORK CITY - The Big Apple is about to get extremely cheesy!

That's because 'The Spotted Cheetah' restaurant in New York City will be dishing out a mouth-watering parade of plates featuring Cheetos!

Yep, The Spotted Cheetah is a pop-up restaurant....that will only be in business for three days beginning August 15th, but it will only serve Cheetos-infused treats.....like a Cheetos Grilled Cheese....or Flamin' Hot Cheetos Chicken Tacos!

They even have Cheetos-crusted Fried Pickles, Cheetos Meatballs, and Spicy Cheetos Nachos!

And for dessert.....how about Cheetos-Sweetos Sweet & Salty Cookies?

Or Cheetos Cheesecake.....or Cheddar-Cheetos Apple Crepes!

New York foodie Chef Anne Burrell is heading up the cheesy effort to open the world's first Cheetos restaurant in Lower Manhattan.

And you know the magic word for selfies at this place....just say 'Cheese!'

But better hurry....reservations at The Spotted Cheetah are already filling up fast on the eatery's exclusive website.

Yeah, it may be cheesy, but for Cheetos junkies......this orange-dusted place will be the bomb!

Well, a Cheetos bomb!