Crews recover body of father who drowned in Canyon Lake while trying to save daughter

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Authorities have recovered the body of a father who drowned while trying to save his daughter after the two fell off of jet ski accident in Canyon Lake.

On Sunday, Talley was on a jet ski with one of his twin daughters when he made a sharp turn. Both Talley and his daughter fell off. Both were wearing life jackets at the time, but Talley took off his life jacket and threw it to his daughter, for extra security, and she made it to shore.

Shorty after, his family who was nearby, witnessed him go under water. The SMART Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and several other units responded to the scene to assist in the search for Talley.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, game wardens, along with units from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office recovered Talley’s in Canyon Lake, in the same area where he had gone under the water.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife will be conducting the investigation.