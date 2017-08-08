Did your ride make HPD’s top 10 most stolen vehicle list for July?

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released a list Tuesday showing the breakdown of local vehicle thefts in the month of July 2017.  The following cars were ranked in the top 10 of vehicles most often reported stolen.

  1. Chevrolet Trucks……158
  2. Ford Trucks…………..141
  3. Dodge Trucks…………65
  4. Chevrolet Cars……….50
  5. Honda Cars……………44
  6. GMC Trucks…………..41
  7. Toyota Cars……………38
  8. Ford Cars………………37
  9. Nissan Cars……………27
  10. Toyota Trucks…………24