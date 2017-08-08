Did your ride make HPD’s top 10 most stolen vehicle list for July?
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released a list Tuesday showing the breakdown of local vehicle thefts in the month of July 2017. The following cars were ranked in the top 10 of vehicles most often reported stolen.
- Chevrolet Trucks……158
- Ford Trucks…………..141
- Dodge Trucks…………65
- Chevrolet Cars……….50
- Honda Cars……………44
- GMC Trucks…………..41
- Toyota Cars……………38
- Ford Cars………………37
- Nissan Cars……………27
- Toyota Trucks…………24