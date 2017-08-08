× Glen Campbell, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ singer, dead at 81

HOUSTON — The legendary country music singer Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Rolling Stone reports.

Campbell was 81 years old.

He will be forever remembered as the incredible voice behind 21 Top 40 hits including “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman” and “by the Time I Get to Phoenix.”

Throughout the course of six decades, Campbell sold over 45 million records. In 1968, one of his biggest years, he reportedly brought in higher record sales than the Beatles.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

Campbell was born in 1936 in Billstown, Arkansas, the seventh son in a sharecropping family of 12 kids.