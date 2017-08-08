× Severe Weather: Flash Flood Warning and Watches as storms move across our area

HOUSTON — A Flash Flood Warning was issued Tuesday for Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties until 7:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management (OEM) activated the Emergency Operations Center.

What Houston Residents Can Do

Residents should also be prepared for delays in their commute or workplace/school closures, especially if heavy rain continues into the morning rush hour:

Check with employers about the possibility of working from home, or having a delayed start

Check with schools, summer camps, daycare centers on their status before leaving home

Check houstontranstar.org for the latest information on traffic conditions on regular routes

Be prepared for additional traffic as high water will likely remain through the day.

If you must travel, please remember the following:

Never drive through areas of high water.

Never drive around barricades or law enforcement officers that are blocking roadways

Avoid travel during periods of heavy rain, as it can obscure the roadway in front of you

If you encounter an area of high water, turn around and find an alternate route

If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

Reporting Damage or Flooding Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones.

This includes: Street or building flooding Debris or Trees in a City street Displaced manhole covers



Click here for high water locations.

