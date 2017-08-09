Al Green speaks on possible threats of war with North Korea
HOUSTON — U.S. Congressman Al Green held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss threats made by President Trump, which he believes could draw the nation into war with North Korea without a vote from Congress.
The representative released the following statement ahead of the conference:
“The President’s reckless threat against North Korea is a danger to the American people as well as our military abroad.A President cannot declare war, only Congress can do that. If Mr. Trump has time to announce his intentions, he has time to talk to a joint session of Congress and give Congress the opportunity to act. Because only Congress can constitutionally declare war, all Congresspersons are created equal, each with a voice to be heard and a vote that counts. I will use my voice and my vote in the interest of protecting our military abroad and the American people at home.”