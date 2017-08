Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Texas — The infamous Mannequin Mansion in Richmond went up for sale this summer, and artist Sandy Walsh has been bombarded by offers! Craig visits the interesting, but eerie home, which went viral after Walsh's realtor posted photos of inside.

The artist's uniquely decorated residence is a perfect window into the quirk mind of the Walsh, a grandmother with a passion for folk art and the obscure. Craig didn't want to leave.