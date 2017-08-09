California woman gets threatening note from pizza delivery guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Talk about a cold-blooded pizza!

A California surfer chick-- Lauren Ledford-- ordered a pizza using the app Postmates, but about a week later, she got a very threatening four-page note from the pizza delivery guy on her doorstep!

She didn't tip the guy because she thought gratuity was included, but she didn't expect to get a ranting letter.

Lauren says the letter states, "If it turns out that the delivery driver is me again, and you do not tip yet again, I'm gonna probably rob you. I'm joking, but not really."

How creepy is that?!

"And it seems that he is very unstable," Ledford added. "I've been in situations where people have walked out and not left me anything, and I'm not seeking them out leaving them four-page letters."

Now the cops are involved and investigating what could be a felony threat.

"I think a lot of people would brush it off," Ledford said. "And say, 'Oh, ha-ha, that's a funny letter,' until something happened."

Postmates announced they have removed the independent contractor from their app platform, and they say they are ready to cooperate with law enforcement.

The company claims their drivers have to pass background checks when hired, but in this case....it really makes you wonder!