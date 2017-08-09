Do HIIT workouts cause more harm than good?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- When it comes to workout trends, they come and go quicker than fashion. HIIT, also known has high intensity interval training, is the new trend heating up the gym this summer.

"A lot of people are really going for it, because it's short, it's effective and you see results," Chris Oji of 9 Rounds Kickboxing Gym said.

"The studies have shown that it's nine times more effective at burning fat than a steady state of cardio... so 10 minutes of High Intensity Interval Training is like 90 minutes of running on a treadmill," Owner Katarina Terzic Conrad of Katarina's Hiit & Run said.

Sure, this workout definitely sounds exciting. You are able to burn a ton of calories and lose weight in more than half of the time, but is all of this high intensity good for your body?

The Telegraph reports, "you can burn more calories with Hiit, but it's no use if it leads to injury or illness. Overtraining is a real danger: it can ruin your immune system, cause insomnia, affect your appetite and release cortisol, which in turn can make you more likely to put on fat."

However, there is always a risk involved regardless of the exercise.

"The dangers of High Intensity Interval Training is if you extend it for long periods of time more than 20 minutes, [such as 40 or 50 minutes], then the muscles breakdown. To keep it safe, keep the high intensity interval training shorter periods, and that's really what you want," Conrad said.