Harris county courthouse annex in Baytown renamed for fallen lawman Clint Greenwood

BAYTOWN, Texas -- The Harris County Courthouse Annex #8 in Baytown now bears the name of a fallen lawman. "It`s the biggest thing we could do for someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Judge Don Coffey.

The Clinton F. Greenwood Courthouse is named in honor of the assistant chief deputy constable killed ambush-style on his way to work last April. "It was a terrible and a tragic day, and we have to walk past where it happened every day," said Captain Kirk Bonsal.

William Kenny murdered Greenwood in the courthouse parking lot. The 64-year-old took his own life the next day.

But today was not about the killer. It was about Greenwood. And for those who knew him, putting his name on this building was a no-brainer.

Coffey said, "It came to me during the eulogy during the service and I set about making it my goal to make it happen as quickly as possible."

County commissioners voted unanimously to honor Greenwood`s 30 years in law enforcement as a defense attorney, a prosecutor and an investigator. His widow, Leatha Greenwood said, "I think this is the biggest honor of Clint's career, and there have been many. This tribute was everything Clint stood for. Integrity. Dedication, and leadership."

This tribute may help close some wounds, but more than that, it ensures this fallen officer is never forgotten.