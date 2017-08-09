Heights alcohol restrictions under review by city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houstonians, as we all know, grabbing a beer in the Heights means you have to fork over your ID to join a "private club."

The alcohol ban on restaurants and bars in the neighborhood has been in place since 1912!

But come Wednesday, city council could place a measure that would end the booze ban on the November ballot.

"Mainly it's confusing to people. Whenever they have to turn over their ID and they're clearly over the age limit, that confuses them. I've never had anyone say 'Oh that's charming,'" said Dana Duterroil.

"I just think it's kind of ridiculous that we can sell alcohol through a membership, underground process, but not openly sell it," Brian DiFilippo said.

Bar and restaurant owners in the Heights said lifting the century-old ban could really help out their business.

"I can't even began to quantify how great that would be for us. It's very cumbersome for business owners on the operations side," Morgan Weber, owner of Coltivare, Eight Row Flint and Revival Market in the Height said.

However, not everyone's on board. A grassroots group called 'Keep The Heights Dry' is making a push to maintain the fabric of the neighborhood, as it has been for decades.

If the proposition is passed, the Heights would transform from a "dry" area to a "wet" one.