HOUSTON — The Houston ISD Board of Trustee is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address concerns related to information released this week that several schools are in jeopardy of being closed and the district being taken over by a board of managers appointed by the Texas Education Agency.

Board President Wanda Adams and Board Member Rhonda Skillern-Jones will be leading the briefing.

The conference is being held at the Hattie Mae White Education Support Center.