Motorcyclist critical after hit-and-run crash on Southwest Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — A hit-and-run accident involving a motorcyclist Wednesday morning forced officers to shutdown the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Wilcrest. The highway has since been reopened.

The Houston Police Department said the horrible crash happened just after 3 a.m. The rider was not wearing a helmet during the collision, and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still searching for the driver responsible after the person left the scene on foot. Police are still trying to figure out where the driver ran off to, considering the car is totaled.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated when more information is available.