Houston loves books on National Book Lovers Day

HOUSTON -- Just in time for back to school, the Houston area celebrates National Book Lovers Day, all over H-town. The independent bookstores definitely love a good page-turner.

“Here at Blue Willow Bookshop, every day is book lovers day,” said Valerie Koehler.

After enjoying the advantage of being the latest thing, e-books sales have plateaued, and paper is back on the rise.

“You have a great book that you love, you give it to your sister, you give it to your friend, they pass it on to their mother... And that`s kinda how books gain lives,” Koehler explained.

So parents, how are your kiddos doing on that summer reading list? You know, that infamous list of books they're supposed to have read by the first day of school.

“As a mother I can tell you, a lot of those books are sold the week before school when they`re getting their summer reading done, and yes, we are fully stocked on required summer reading,” Koehler remarked.

And across town, the Houston Public Library is the mecca for you Bayou City bibliophiles!

“This library is very busy. About 900 people come through our doors on a daily basis,” said Patricia Bustamante, the Chief of the Central Library.

And of course, every true book lover needs this accessory!

“It is the Houston Public Library card... You need this to check out a book, but we also have the online version, if you do not want to come into the library physically you can check out our e-books with our online card,” Bustamante explains.

And with good vision being clutch to enjoying a good book, the Mann Eye Institute is getting in on the action!

“Through the end of September, we do our back to school book drive... We just ask that people come and donate either a gently used or a new children’s book at any of our 18 Mann Eye Institute locations. And then in honor of the celebration and helping kids that need books, we are also offering $1,000 off Lasik,” Ashley Hassen, a representative Mann Eye Institute said.

A recent study found people who read books are nicer, and more understanding, so read an extra chapter before bed tonight! Everyone in your life will thank you for it later.