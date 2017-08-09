Houston’s renewed, reused recycling controversy

HOUSTON — A local company that processes waste and recycling is suing the city, claiming Mayor Turner shut them out from getting a contract with the city. Lawyers suggest backroom deals may have influenced the mayor's actions. Watch the video to see what News Fix found out for you.
