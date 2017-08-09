× HPD: Driver, shot in chest, crashes into fire hydrant with 8-year-old boy in car

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while riding in the car with 8-year-old son, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Swan River and Bending Oaks.

Investigators said the victim tried to escape the shooting, driving several blocks before crashing into a fire hydrant near Moss Oaks. The hydrant burst from the impact, spewing water everywhere.

When emergency crews arrived, the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the child was not hurt.

Detectives are still working the case, but do not have any suspects at this time. The motive of the shooting is also unknown, the police department said.