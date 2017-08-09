If your daily commute takes you North or South on Hwy 59 in or out of downtown, you’ve already seen Marine Corps Veteran, Mark Perez, saluting in his dress blues for all to see. Every Monday morning and Friday evening, he's out on the Woodhead St. bridge saluting for an hour straight to bring awareness to PTSD. Watch to learn more, and get the Inside Story, from the pages of Houstonia.
Inside Story: A soldier’s salute to bring awareness to PTSD
-
A Third Ward AirBNB takes his guests on a tour into History
-
Owner of teddy bear with recording of soldier deployed in Afghanistan found in California
-
Rummy’s Beach Club a dogs pool palace
-
Inside Story: Past and future look at Houston storms
-
Houston Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives back scholarships through Hip Hop Literacy Program
-
-
HFD: Electrical short causes fire at south Houston home
-
Singer Jewel reveals life as a homeless kid: ‘People treated me like I was contagious’
-
Pasadena Strawberry Festival gets its biggest strawberry shortcake
-
Protest against South Korea’s Dog Meat Trade Festival calls to end cat and dog eating
-
Good Samaritan helps save residents in Pasadena house fire
-
-
Woman jumps on hood, clings to windshield wiper in attempted carjacking caught on video
-
Houstonia Magazine list best ways to beat the Houston heat
-
The Houston Museum of Natural Science hosts ‘World Ocean Day’