Inside Story: A soldier’s salute to bring awareness to PTSD

If your daily commute takes you North or South on Hwy 59 in or out of downtown, you’ve already seen Marine Corps Veteran, Mark Perez, saluting in his dress blues for all to see. Every Monday morning and Friday evening, he's out on the Woodhead St. bridge saluting for an hour straight to bring awareness to PTSD. Watch to learn more, and get the Inside Story, from the pages of Houstonia.