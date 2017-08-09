Maggie’s Must-Haves: Super products for a better you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Your body is your temple. And are you looking to cleanup your act and actually treat it as such? Well I have some "super" Maggie's Must-Haves for you.

YOUR SUPERFOODS

Starting with "Your Superfoods". These products give you the best of both worlds. You get the benefit of natural whole foods with the convenience of supplements.

These organic, plant based, superfood mixes help you with weight loss, building up your immune system, energy, mood, healthy skin, focus, and muscle building. Just add one spoonful to your smoothies, breakfast or snacks and you're good to go, They also have free recipes online.

And when you buy Your Superfoods they donate one packet of life-saving food to malnourished children.

You can buy this health bundle for $199.90 or individually for around $30.

Check them out online.

THE SUPER ELIXIR

Another super product is The Super Elixir from WelleCo .

Voted one of the best beauty products of 2017, The Super Elixir is an all in one, all you need daily multivitamin. The daily greens supplement is free from synthetics. It helps build a strong immunity, bright skin, reduce inflammation, anti-ageing, gut health, stable blood sugar levels, energy and daily nutrition.

Not sold?

Elle Macpherson th co-founder of WelleCo only takes this! Just two teaspoons a day mixed with water.

They also have nourishing protein powders that boost your energy and metabolism.

Purchase online.

PANATEA

Then matcha green tea is all the rage. And I can see why after trying PANATEA's Instant Matcha Green Tea.

Matcha is the healthiest and most premium form of Japanese green tea. And this product is clean, green energy on the go! Just pour, stir and sip up!

You can get a monthly subscription of 30 drinks for $39.99. Order online.