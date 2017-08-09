Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ turns 35, new MJ artifacts displayed at Grammy Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - It's hard to believe that Michael Jackson's Thriller is now 35 years old!

Yep, the number one, best-selling album of all-time has marked another milestone, and so to celebrate, The Grammy Museum in LA has rolled out some amazing artifacts from The King of Pop!

"It was really difficult to get them," Grammy Museum curator Nwaka Onwusa shared. "We worked with some great collectors and obviously the Michael Jackson estate who provided artifacts to this exhibit."

And that includes the "Gloved One's" famed military style jackets from back in the day, including one which weighs as much as 15 to 20 pounds!

"This was also worn during the Victory Tour in Kansas City in 1984, so he would have been performing some of those hits obviously off the Thriller album like 'Billie Jean' in this coat here," Onwusa revealed.

But the thrills don't stop there!

Remember MJ's high school letterman jacket from the Thriller video?

That's here, too!

"So, we are celebrating 35 years of Thriller," Onwusa said. "The album was released in 1982 and was produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. And that is actually his signature on the left sleeve there."

And even that famous white suit that MJ sports on the Thriller cover is displayed at the exhibition.

And of course, perhaps the most famous jacket of all-- the one that launched a fashion craze in the 80's, along with parachute pants!

"We have this jacket here, and again, just pushing the button in fashion as well as music during that time," Onwusa added.

So many memories-- and all in one magical place!