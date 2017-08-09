× Precinct 4 deputies identify suspects responsible for car burglaries, credit card theft in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 deputies have identified two men allegedly responsible for car burglaries and credit card abuse in Harris County.

Authorities said on July 19, they responded to reports of burglaries of motor vehicles in the 15000 block of Twilight Knoll Trail. When deputies arrived to the scene, the owners of the vehicles reported unknown suspects broke into their cars and stole property.

Investigators were able to identify Michael Garrison, 26, who was arrested and charged with Credit Card Abuse. Erik Carlson, 22, was identified from a nearby surveillance video, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is expected to face charges for Felony Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.