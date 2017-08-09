Singer Sinead O’Connor posts a tearful video about her struggle with mental illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Mental illness does not discriminate. Famous or not, it can affect anyone.

"I suffer from three mental illnesses,"singer Sinead O'Connor said in an emotional video.

Her tearful Facebook video discussing her own demons has fans extremely worried about her safety. It's been viewed nearly 900,000 times.

The Irish songwriter posted the 12-minute recording from a Travel Lodge motel room in New Jersey, where she claims she's living.

"I'm all by myself. There's absolutely nobody in my life accept my doctor. My psychiatrist, and that's kind of pathetic."

The 50-year-old has been married four times. Has four children, financial problems and she's been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. During the profanity-laced video, she says she's being punished for her illness and abandoned by her family refusing to help.

"And I just can't understand how anybody could be left alone, and I want everyone to see what it's like. And that's why I'm making this video."

O'Connor shot to fame in the '90s with "Nothing Compres 2U."

Singer Annie Lenox expressed concern in her own Facebook statement saying, "It's terrible to see O'Connor in such a vulnerable state."

Other friends and followers on social media urged her to seek help after her revelation that she's had suicidal thoughts for two years.

"I'm fighting, fighting, fighting. Fighting like all the millions and millions I know, to stay alive every day," the songstress said.

O'Connor hopes her very public confession will help others suffering a very private hell.