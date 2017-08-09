Splish, Splash: It’s National Waterpark Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Is it just us, or is there a day for just about everything?

But not 'til now has a proclaimed day made such a big splash, especially in this Texas heat!

We introduce to you to the first ever National Waterpark Day!

It all began just recently at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin, and now it's a permanent part of our American calendar.

We took a dip in one of our favorite water parks, Wet and Wild Splash Town.

Don't worry if you didn't dive in this year. Mark you calendar for July 28, 2018, and be the first to jump in head-first.