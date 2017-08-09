Texans fans are ready for football once again as preseason kicks off tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Texans open up their preseason schedule Wednesday night in Charlotte. Coach Bill O'Brien says all healthy players will get a chance to play, including JJ Watt. Watt only played in three games last year before a back injury cut his season short.

While fans geared up at Academy Sports + Outdoors, much of the buzz surrounded the quarterback situation for the Texans. Watch the video above to see if Texans faithful want to see more of the starter, Tom Savage, or the rookie, Deshaun Watson.