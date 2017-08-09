The Breakfast Klub offers local educators a free meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- One of the most delicious breakfast spots of Houston, also known as The Breakfast Klub, is showing love to local teachers the best way they know how!

They have made it their duty to show teachers their appreciation with FREE FOOD!!!

On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the popular restaurant served up teachers in a brunch-style breakfast buffet.

"We spend so much time appreciating our other public servants, we miss out on the ones that made those jobs possible," said Marcus Davis, owner of The Breakfast Klub.

We couldn't agree more. Thank you to the educators paving the way for our future doctors, lawyers, dentists, and of course, teachers.