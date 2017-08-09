× Trump’s news video has all the hallmarks of traditional news, except complete facts

NEW YORK — If you can’t beat them, join them.

On Saturday, Team Trump put out a ‘news’ update on his personal Facebook page. The video has all the hallmarks of a traditional news segment, including a host sitting in front of a generic background, over-the-shoulder graphics, and even a ticker at the bottom of the screen.

The only thing missing from the videos is complete facts.

Claim: President Trump has created 1 million jobs

“Overall, since the president took office President Trump has created more than one million jobs,” host Kayleigh McEnany said. That’s not true because President Trump didn’t create any jobs unless you count the openings he created by firing James Comey, Preet Bharara, and Sally Yates.

If we step away from that inaccuracy and look at the numbers, it’s still misleading. Yes, the U.S. has added around 1.1 million jobs since President Trump took office. However, the country added around 1.2 million jobs over the same period in 2016. So job growth has actually slowed under Trump.

Claim: The RAISE Act will raise American wages

“The RAISE Act will increase wages, decrease poverty, and save the taxpayers billions,” said McEnany. While that sounds great, the RAISE Act isn’t about raising wages at all. RAISE actually stands for the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act. It’s an immigration policy designed to cut down on the number of legal immigrants coming into the U.S.

The idea behind the policy is that by thinning out the job pool, there’s more jobs to go around and employers have to pay more for higher-quality candidates. However, that’s not how things actually work. The Cato Institute studied the link between immigration numbers and American wages and found that over the years the number of immigrants coming into the country has little to no effect on American wages.

History also counters the White House’s way way of thinking. The last time the U.S. cut down on legal immigration was in 1964 and following that decision American wage growth actually slowed down.

At the end of the day, while Trump’s team may be able to recreate all the aesthetics of a news presentation and call its videos “the real news,” in reality it’s nothing more than the real, “fake news.”