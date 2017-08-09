× Gov. Mark White remembered with emotional scripture reading, words from President George W. Bush

HOUSTON — The friends and loved ones of former Gov. Mark White gathered Wednesday morning for a memorial service honoring the 43rd governor of the Lone Star State. White’s funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive.

White passed away Saturday after a long battle with kidney cancer. He was 77 years old.

Former President George W. Bush, who served as Texas’ 46th governor, spoke during the memorial service.

The former governor's body will be taken to Austin on Thursday. There, he will lay in state in the Capitol rotunda from noon until 3 p.m.

White will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery.