All aboard! NewsFix visits Mr. McKinney’s one-of-a kind Houston history bus

HOUSTON — Take a trip through historic Houston with Mr. McKinney's Historic Houston and the new Houston History Bus.

NewsFix hopped aboard for the inaugural ride. You can jump on board starting Aug. 21 at a kick-off party for the Bayou City’s birthday, which is Aug. 30.

Catch the bus from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Sambuca in the historic Rice Hotel. McKinney will be giving out free tours on the Houston History Bus, and Sambuca will have food and drink specials all night long.

Don’t miss this unique way to learn about our great city.