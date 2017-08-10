HOUSTON - Early death is scary, and we shouldn’t leave out the biggest threat to life which is "the clock." Grego digs deep into the amount of time it would take for North Korea to shoot their missile into the United States. Do you agree?
Closing Comments: Clock is ticking on North Korea
-
Closing Comments: Grego’s thoughts on North Korea
-
Closing Comments: US threat level increases with North Korean latest missile news … was Grego right?
-
North Korea launches second long-range ICBM missile
-
Harsh sanctions imposed against North Korea for testing nuclear missiles, but NK is not backing down
-
Tour company that took Otto Warmbier to North Korea halts trips for Americans
-
-
China is trying to convince North Korea to stay calm after latest UN sanctions
-
President Trump responds to North Korean ICBM missile test with a tweet
-
North Korea fires second ballistic missile in a week
-
US citizen detained in North Korea
-
Kim Jong Un accuses U.S. of assassination attempt
-
-
Petition calls for Dennis Rodman to be removed from Hall of Fame
-
North Korea blights China’s One Belt, One Road party with missile launch
-
Otto Warmbier, American student released by North Korea, is in a coma