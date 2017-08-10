Cougars preparing to make Alamo City takeover for season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars don't open up their season for another three weeks, but first year head coach Major Applewhite admits he'd be lying if he said the UTSA Roadrunners weren't on his mind.

"I've thought about them since the moment I got the job," Applewhite said. "As a coach you have to be very very careful when you have 18 practices left, to not get too focused on one opponent. That's not what we want to do. We want to keep these guys fresh, keep the stimulus fresh."

For more on the quarterback battle, as well as the outlook on defense, check out the video above. Plus, don't forget you can watch the telecast of UH against UTSA on Sept. 2 on CW 39.