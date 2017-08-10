× Despite Texans’ 27-17 loss to Panthers, Rookie QB Watson shines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Texans fall to the Panthers 27 to 17 in their first pre-season game of the season. But there was one bright spot on the gridiron, Texans rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Even with J.J. Watt back on the field, Watson was the Texan to watch! He entered the game in the second quarter after a solid performance by Tom Savage.

Watson shined in his NFL preseason debut, completing 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards. But, the highlight of the night was a 15 yard touchdown run in the third quarter where Watson broke the pocket for the score.

Next up, Texans host the Super Bowl champs, The New England Patriots at NRG Stadium, next Saturday, August 19th. Kick off is at 7pm.