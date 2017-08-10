× Family questions disappearance of missing man in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch sent crews out Thursday morning to search for a man who has been missing since earlier in the week.

Donald Crenshaw, 37, is a father of seven. He was last seen on the overpass of Highway 59 near Jensen Road Monday night.

The family said he was with a co-worker, who claims the father stepped out the vehicle to urinate and next he was gone. It’s been suggested Crenshaw fell over the bridge, but investigators have not found his body.

His common-law wife posted a Facebook video, showing surveillance from a nearby gas station. The woman said the video contradicts the co-worker’s timeline of events.

The Crensaw’s family is trying to remain hopeful as the search continues, but members say the current claims just aren’t adding up.

Those who would like to aid in the search can go to the watch command post at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in the Fifth Ward. The search teams will be meeting at 8:30 a.m.