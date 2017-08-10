× Hours-old newborn abandoned in grassy area of Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant found abandoned in the grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Thursday morning is expected to be OK, deputies said.

Investigators said the newborn, a little girl, was born just hours before her discovery at the Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive. A neighbor of the victim’s mother told NewsFix the child was naked in the bushes, soiled with dirt and covered in ants.

“How could they do this to their own baby,” the neighbor said. “It’s just heartless.”

HCSO investigators say hours old infant was found. Infant female is in good condition. Female has been detained — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 10, 2017

Officers have detained a woman in connection to the case. It’s still unclear what the woman’s relationship is to the child.

This is a developing story.