Houston Happenings: Aug. 10-13

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

BCO presents Boats, Bats and Brew

Boats, Bats and Brew! That's right! this Saturday!

While steering a kayak, take a peek at one of Houston's quirkiest, albeit smelly features the colony of Mexican free-tailed bats that reside under the Waugh street bridge.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m.

This event is free but BYOK bring your own kayak.

Southern Fried Chicken Festival

Who makes the best fried chicken in Houston?

Well come and find out this Saturday at "the inaugural Southern Fried Chicken Festival",

The festival will feature fried-chicken specialists like chops gourmet Texas catering the waffle bus and more competing to be fried-chicken champ. The festival, which doubles as a campaign for colon-cancer awareness, will also include vegan eats.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Texas New Music Ensemble 2017 Summer Concert

Head over to "the Match Box" for the Texas new music ensemble Summer Concert.

It all goes down this Saturday!

Join the celebratory concert featuring world premieres by Karl Blench, Hugh Lobel, and John Kiefer. They'll also be presenting world premieres by the winner of our 2016-2017 student composer competition.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.