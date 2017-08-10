× HPD: Bag of cash, weapons found in vehicle after southwest Houston car chase

HOUSTON — The suspect arrested after a southwest Houston car chase Thursday morning is the possible culprit of multiple burglaries, the police department said.

Officers first spotted the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. on Lands En after the driver allegedly committed a traffic violation. The driver was instructed to stop, but refused and a chase ensued.

HPD followed the suspect on Land End to Kinghurst, Wilcrest, Falstone, Brookglade and finally onto the Southwest Freeway feeder road. The driver sped to W. Bellfort, where he tried to make a right turn onto W. Sam Houston Parkway South feeder road and lost control.

The car crashed into two poles, police said. The driver jumped out of the car and tried to run, but officers quickly caught up with him.

The police department said a weapon and a bag containing large amounts of cash were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for multiple burglaries.

The suspect has not been identified, but he is currently faced with evading and weapons charges.