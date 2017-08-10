× JH-Town Weekend to benefit Houston students with charity tournament, supplies giveaway

HOUSTON — The latest school year is right around the corner. It’s the perfect time for the JH-Town Weekend, benefiting hundreds of students in the Houston area.

3 The Harden Way Inc. foundation will be hosting its charity event from Aug. 18 – 20. The event features a charity basketball tournament comprised of NBA and international professional players, celebrity coaches, and special guest appearances.

It’ll kick off with a backpack and school supply giveaway for hundreds of students from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston. The tournament, which will be held at Rice University’s Tudor Fieldhouse, will be a four-team format beginning on Saturday, Aug. 19 with the championship game on Sunday, Aug. 20. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding 3 The Harden Way’s scholarship programs.

Tickets for the tournament will be available for sale on Sunday at 8 a.m. at 3thehardenway.com.

Established to provide higher learning opportunities for future leaders of our nation, 3 The Harden Way Inc. is dedicated to bridging economic and educational gaps in the Houston metropolitan area by providing academic financial support to high achieving students demonstrating leadership within communities facing economic hardship.

The organization has established the following programs:

Monja Willis Scholarship

The Monja Willis Scholarship, in honor of Harden’s mother, is dedicated to covering educational expenses for first generation college students from single mother households facing economic adversity as well as single mothers attending college. Recipients will have demonstrated tenacity in overcoming obstacles while continuously striving for excellence.

Lucky 13 Experience

The Lucky 13 Experience is an internship program designed to assist high school students from neighborhoods facing economic barriers in the Houston metropolitan area who are on track towards becoming first generation college students. High school juniors and seniors who are active in their community and have an interest in post-secondary education will be provided a one-year internship granting them an invaluable experience in preparation for college.

James Harden Scholarship

The James Harden Scholarship, in partnership with Rice University, is dedicated to students from the Houston metropolitan area who have already received acceptance to the university. It will cover school related expenses over a four-year span for students from communities facing economic hardship. Qualified recipients will exhibit academic achievement, community leadership, and determination to make the world a better place.