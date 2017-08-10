× Man arrested, charged with car theft in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 arrested man Wednesday and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Avery Craig McGartha, 23, was spotted in the 10500 block of Huffmeister Road after the suspect allegedly ran a red light. During a traffic stop, deputies learned the green pickup truck McGartha was driving was reported stolen. Officers also discovered he was wanted on felony evading arrest charges.

McGartha was taken into custody and booked at the Harris County Jail. He is being held without bond.