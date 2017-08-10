Oklahoma high school to require drug tests for parking permits

BIXBY, Okla. — In addition to buying school supplies and new clothes, students at one Oklahoma high school will have to undergo a drug test before being able to purchase a parking pass.

Bixby Public Schools told KOKI that they will soon require any student who parks on campus to pay for and take a drug test.

The district announced that it believes parking on school property is a privilege and it intends to implement a drug testing policy for those choosing to drive to class.

School officials say alcohol and drugs impair students’ ability to drive vehicles safely on school property.

“The number one priority is to keep our kids safe on campus,” said Bixby High School Principal Terry Adams. “There are no disciplinary consequences at the school. There are some steps involved in the actual program itself.”

The first violation would result in a meeting with a parent, counseling and the student losing the parking pass for 30 days.

Throughout the year, students may be required to submit to random drug testing or testing due to “reasonable suspicion.”