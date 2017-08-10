× Suspects leave empty-handed after attempting to rob a bank in west Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for two men who attempted to rob a bank in west Houston on Aug. 9.

Authorities said around 5 p.m., the suspects entered a Chase Bank at 13201 Memorial Drive wearing Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls caps.

When the men approached the counter, they handed a bank teller a threatening note demanding cash. Police said the teller stepped away from the glass window without handing the men any cash.

Authorities said both men fled the scene empty-handed in an early 2000s model of a black 4-door Mercedes Sedan.

According to officials, the first suspect is about 20 years old about 6 feet tall and weighing 150-165 pounds. He was wearing a Houston Rockets ball cap, dark blue jeans, and a dark long-sleeve shirt.

The second suspect is described as being between 20-25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and a Chicago Bulls ball cap.

If anyone has any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. You can also text TIP610 and your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit http://www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the men.