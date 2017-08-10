× Suspicious vehicle leads to discovery of missing man’s body in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a missing man was found Wednesday floating in a shallow body of water in the Dakota Ridge Place area, authorities said. The cause of the victim’s death remains unknown.

Deputies were first dispatched to the community around 11 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle, a dark-colored Ford pickup, parked outside a resident’s home. Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the truck and tried calling the home owner, but they weren’t home at the time.

The sheriff’s office checked vehicle’s license plate and found it was associated with a missing person’s investigation in Harris County.

Officers searched the behind the residence and the victim, believe to be in his late 20s, about 50 yards into a wooded area.

At this time, investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The victim has been identified, but the information will not be released until family members are notified.