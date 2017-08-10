Wildlife Center of Texas overflowing with flooded baby birds and animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Recent rainstorms around the Houston area have been devastating for wildlife. Fortunately, there's a special place answering the call of the wild, Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas.

"We've taken in over 200 wild animals— a lot of those are babies," the Wildlife Center of Texas Executive Director Sharon Schmalz said. "We've seen a lot of babies come in that were flooded out of dens, or that were blown out of nests."

Mother Nature's fury hasn't just wreaked havoc on humans, our furry friends have felt the brunt of the storms, too!

"We have been inundated with animals that have been underwater so a lot of them are on antibiotics for pneumonia," Schmalz said.

The Wildlife Center of Texas exists so that all of us can pitch in and give helpless animals a helping hand.

"We take in over 10,000 animals a year, which makes us one of the largest wildlife centers in the nation-- right in the middle of Houston," Schmalz added.

And helping wildlife actually makes a difference for all of us.

"They're doing things that we want them to do, like oppossums are great predators of ticks and roaches and things like that," Schmalz shared.

If you find an injured or abandoned animal, experts say you need to handle them very carefully with a towel or blanket.

"Covering their head calms them down," Schmalz explained. "They tend to settle down, and then they can push them into a box or a kennel. And then get them to us as quickly as we can."

Right now, the center needs all the help it can get.

"We definitely accept and appreciate donations. We use dry dog food, dry cat food. We have a wish list on Amazon on our website," Schmalz announced. "Grocery store gift cards are very important because we do purchase very fresh fruit and vegetables to feed the animals."

And by helping our feathery and furry friends out there, we can learn a really valuable lesson. As Schmalz put it, "that respect for wildlife, respect for the environment, and respect for each other."

Amen to that!