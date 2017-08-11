Japan ready to intercept if missiles fired from North Korea toward Guam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Will the U.S. rain fire and fury upon North Korea?

"We don't talk about that. I never do. I'm not like the other administration that would say we're going into Mosul in four months. I don't talk about it. We'll see what happens," President Donald Trump said Thursday during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Trump won't say if or when the U.S. will strike North Korea, but thinks his "fire and fury" comment wasn't tough enough.

"What they've been doing and what they've been getting away with is a tragedy and cannot be allowed," Trump stated.

North Korea's threat to strike near Guam continues to intensify. They're "seriously examining" firing four missiles to land within the U.S. Pacific island's territory, about 15 miles off the coast.

While the governor of Guam, Eddie Calvo takes North Korea's threat seriously, he assures citizens everything's under control. "I look towards the Defense Department, that there is no requirement at this time for any increase defense threat level," Gov. Calvo said.

Japan says it is preparing to intercept any missiles that fly over them. While some believe diplomacy is the way to bring about such peace, others say talk is cheap.

Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum said, "At some point we have to stop talking and start doing something that gives him the impression that this isn't going to be tolerated."