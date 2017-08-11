Nintendo Switch? Yes or No: Glitch podcast reviews today’s most popular gaming console

Tune into the Glitch Podcast Fridays at noon on Facebook Live.

HOUSTON — It’s been almost five months since the Nintendo Switch was released on March 3, but gamers still can’t seem to get enough of it. The company’s latest console continues to hold its much-deserved title as the fastest selling video game system in the U.S. with more than 906, 000 units flying from the nation’s shelves within the first month.

The CW39’s most passionate gamers — Curtis, Blake and Adam — share their thoughts on the Switch, which doubles as a TV-linked console and a portable device. Question: Do you think the Switch saved Nintendo from its brutal Wii U face-plant? Let us know in the comment section on Facebook.

SWITCH game releases for August 2017

Sonic Mania — Aug. 15

Troll and I — Aug. 15

Minecraft: The Complete Adventure — Aug. 22.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle — Aug. 29

Redout — Aug. 29

Axiom Verge: Multiverse — TBA

Use Your Words — TBA

